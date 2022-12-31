Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 15,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $214.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.81 and its 200 day moving average is $226.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $308.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

