Head-To-Head Contrast: DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) vs. Babylon (NYSE:BBLN)

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) and Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DCC and Babylon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DCC 0 1 0 0 2.00 Babylon 0 2 3 0 2.60

Babylon has a consensus price target of $114.29, suggesting a potential upside of 1,593.12%. Given Babylon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Babylon is more favorable than DCC.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

DCC has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Babylon has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DCC and Babylon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DCC N/A N/A N/A Babylon -61.26% -4,635.83% -108.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DCC and Babylon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DCC $24.23 billion 0.20 $426.64 million N/A N/A Babylon $322.92 million 0.04 -$374.51 million N/A N/A

DCC has higher revenue and earnings than Babylon.

Summary

DCC beats Babylon on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DCC

(Get Rating)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services. This segment serves domestic, agricultural, commercial/industrial, forecourt, aviation, and marine customers. The company's DCC Healthcare segment offers products and services to healthcare providers, and health and beauty brand owners; outsourced contract manufacturing services to the health and beauty sector; nutrition products, such as vitamins and health supplements; beauty products; and product development, formulation, manufacturing, and packaging services. In addition, this segment procures and sells exempt medicinal products. Its DCC Technology segment distributes consumer technology products, including smart home products, gaming consoles, peripherals and software, wearable technology, and accessories; business and enterprise technology products, such as tablets, notebooks, and PCs; networking and security products; communication products comprising smartphones; and servers and storage products, audio visual products, printers, peripherals, cables and connectors, and consumables to retailers, resellers, and integrators. It also provides supply chain services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Babylon

(Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

