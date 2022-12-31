Head-To-Head Survey: Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) vs. DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DoubleVerify and Rackspace Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleVerify 0 2 9 0 2.82 Rackspace Technology 2 8 1 0 1.91

DoubleVerify currently has a consensus target price of $32.27, suggesting a potential upside of 46.96%. Rackspace Technology has a consensus target price of $7.40, suggesting a potential upside of 150.85%. Given Rackspace Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than DoubleVerify.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

90.2% of DoubleVerify shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of DoubleVerify shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

DoubleVerify has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rackspace Technology has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DoubleVerify and Rackspace Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleVerify $332.74 million 10.88 $29.31 million $0.32 68.63 Rackspace Technology $3.01 billion 0.21 -$218.30 million ($3.19) -0.92

DoubleVerify has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rackspace Technology. Rackspace Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoubleVerify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleVerify and Rackspace Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleVerify 12.61% 6.54% 5.58% Rackspace Technology -21.64% 12.90% 2.52%

Summary

DoubleVerify beats Rackspace Technology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments. The company's solutions include DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality, which evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. Its solutions also comprise DV Publisher suite, a solution for digital publishers to manage revenue and increase inventory yield by improving video delivery, identifying lost or unfilled sales, and aggregate data across all inventory sources; and DV Pinnacle, a service and analytics platform user interface that allows its customers to adjust and deploy controls for their media plan and track campaign performance metrics across channels, formats, and devices. The company's software solutions are integrated in the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, connected TV, social media channels, and digital publishers. It serves brands, publishers, and other supply-side customers covering various industry verticals, including consumer packaged goods, financial services, telecommunications, technology, automotive, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting; data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

