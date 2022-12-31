Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Short Interest Up 26.7% in December

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the November 30th total of 12,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

HL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Shares of HL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,777,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,866,487. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $7.66.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.99%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,597,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 689,158 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,376,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,958 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 185,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 45,550 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

