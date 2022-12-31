Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,560,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,377 shares during the quarter. Helios Technologies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 4.79% of Helios Technologies worth $78,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 352,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,702,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of HLIO traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.44. The company had a trading volume of 72,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.60. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $106.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.87.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.08). Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $207.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLIO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Helios Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Stories

