Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HEGIY traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $26.43. 14,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Hengan International Group has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $27.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.93.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

