Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hengan International Group Stock Up 1.5 %
OTCMKTS HEGIY traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $26.43. 14,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Hengan International Group has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $27.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.93.
Hengan International Group Company Profile
