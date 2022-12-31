Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,990,000 shares, a growth of 141.0% from the November 30th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Johnson bought 19,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $249,675.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 275,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,536.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Herbalife Nutrition news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $3,599,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,778,500 shares in the company, valued at $171,710,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Johnson acquired 19,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $249,675.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,536.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,175 shares of company stock worth $332,526 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife Nutrition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 63.3% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 9.8% during the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 111,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 16.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 118,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 74.1% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,868,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,219,000 after acquiring an additional 795,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solel Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,188,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of HLF traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $14.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.