Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSBI) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HSBI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.84. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675. Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.99. The company has a market cap of $216.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; personal lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services.

