Hermez Network Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $148.43 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $4.06 or 0.00024459 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $148.43 million and approximately $250,086.74 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00013016 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037133 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00036543 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005988 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00018416 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00227438 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.0371727 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $264,450.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars.

