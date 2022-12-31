HI (HI) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $70.82 Million

HI (HI) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. HI has a total market capitalization of $70.82 million and $995,984.92 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded up 32.2% against the U.S. dollar.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02493265 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $849,693.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

