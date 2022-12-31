High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the November 30th total of 897,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On High Tide

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of High Tide during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of High Tide by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in High Tide by 149.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 52,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in shares of High Tide by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide Trading Up 3.4 %

HITI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. 200,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,780. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. High Tide has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $5.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.40.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.