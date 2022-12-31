HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CFO Sells $95,183.85 in Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 3,893 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $95,183.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,983.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.61. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $32.60.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $41.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.04 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 18.35%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 16.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,537,000 after purchasing an additional 191,524 shares during the period. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 98.0% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 243,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 120,528 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 394.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 72,601 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 121.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 67,965 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 31.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 46,592 shares during the period. 58.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

