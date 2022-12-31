Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Update

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 237.1% from the November 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,676. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $62.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.27.

Get Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.