Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Short Interest Update

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Horizonte Minerals Price Performance

HZMMF stock remained flat at $1.73 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. Horizonte Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $3.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

