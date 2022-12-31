HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 725 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 725 ($8.75) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HSBA. UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.45) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 585 ($7.06) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 755 ($9.11) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($6.93) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 662.40 ($7.99).

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 515.70 ($6.22) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,074.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 487.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 507.44. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 434.70 ($5.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85).

Insider Activity at HSBC

About HSBC

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 40,025 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 479 ($5.78) per share, for a total transaction of £191,719.75 ($231,377.93).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

