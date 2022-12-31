Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF accounts for 1.3% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 160.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $39.52 and a 1 year high of $61.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.51.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

