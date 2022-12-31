Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 8.6% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $12,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 84,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $336,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SDY opened at $125.11 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

