IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,600 shares, an increase of 89.5% from the November 30th total of 272,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,425,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IGEN remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,946,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,826,306. IGEN Networks has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands.

