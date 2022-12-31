IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,600 shares, an increase of 89.5% from the November 30th total of 272,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,425,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
IGEN Networks Price Performance
IGEN remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,946,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,826,306. IGEN Networks has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
About IGEN Networks
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IGEN Networks (IGEN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for IGEN Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGEN Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.