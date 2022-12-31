iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the November 30th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

iHuman Stock Up 6.6 %

IH traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,250. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $139.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.20. iHuman has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.47.

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. iHuman had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $35.36 million during the quarter.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, and iHuman Readers.

