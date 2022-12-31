Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Short Interest Up 98.0% in December

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 715,300 shares, an increase of 98.0% from the November 30th total of 361,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 510.9 days.

Iluka Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Iluka Resources stock remained flat at $6.42 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. Iluka Resources has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $9.72.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

