Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Short Interest Up 98.0% in December

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 715,300 shares, an increase of 98.0% from the November 30th total of 361,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 510.9 days.
Iluka Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Iluka Resources stock remained flat at $6.42 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. Iluka Resources has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $9.72.
About Iluka Resources
