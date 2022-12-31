IndiGG (INDI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $123.60 Million

IndiGG (INDI) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and $143,952.16 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IndiGG

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

