Insider Buying: John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Buys £2,606.30 in Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating) insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £2,606.30 ($3,145.43).

John Wood Group Price Performance

John Wood Group stock opened at GBX 135.15 ($1.63) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.31. John Wood Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 102.05 ($1.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 255 ($3.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £935.02 million and a P/E ratio of -8.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 143.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 144.53.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.90) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 262 ($3.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 320 ($3.86) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 243.40 ($2.94).

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

Read More

