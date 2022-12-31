Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Purchases $13,900.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $13,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 571,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,938.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Wednesday, December 21st, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $21,308.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $21,438.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $21,600.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $21,996.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $21,350.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $21,658.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $21,303.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $21,924.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $21,588.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $21,692.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of RKT stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on RKT. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group set a $8.00 target price on Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 14.5% in the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.