Insider Selling: Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Major Shareholder Sells 97,000 Shares of Stock

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total transaction of $24,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,228,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Assure Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IONM opened at $0.26 on Friday. Assure Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.

Get Assure alerts:

Institutional Trading of Assure

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assure stock. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.43% of Assure at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Assure Company Profile

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Assure from $5.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

(Get Rating)

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.