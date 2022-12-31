Insider Selling: Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE) Director Sells C$15,462.41 in Stock

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Rating) Director Michael Bruce Campbell sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total value of C$15,462.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,452.20.

Michael Bruce Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Michael Bruce Campbell sold 28,600 shares of Decisive Dividend stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total value of C$144,552.98.

Decisive Dividend Stock Down 1.6 %

Decisive Dividend stock opened at C$5.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$73.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21. Decisive Dividend Co. has a 52-week low of C$3.92 and a 52-week high of C$5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.63.

About Decisive Dividend

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves, and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

