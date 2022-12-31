Insider Selling: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Mott sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $1,700,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,151,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 1.9 %

Treace Medical Concepts stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 246,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,184. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $25.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -28.38 and a beta of -0.16.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 35.87% and a negative return on equity of 51.67%. The company had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMCI shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

