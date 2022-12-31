Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Short Interest Up 133.3% in December

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Integrated BioPharma Trading Down 15.7 %
Shares of INBP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47. Integrated BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.08.
Integrated BioPharma Company Profile
