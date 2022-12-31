Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.41-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89 billion-$2.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.06 billion.
Shares of INTU opened at $389.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $647.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.19.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intuit from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $496.58.
In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
