Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,564,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 248,590 shares during the quarter. Inuvo accounts for approximately 2.5% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 4.63% of Inuvo worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 707,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo Stock Up 5.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:INUV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. 352,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,906. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.70. Inuvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.62.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

