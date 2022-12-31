Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) Shares Acquired by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF comprises 1.1% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned 3.72% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEF. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000.

Get Invesco Defensive Equity ETF alerts:

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF stock opened at $66.51 on Friday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a one year low of $59.14 and a one year high of $73.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.63.

About Invesco Defensive Equity ETF

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.