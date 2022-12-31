Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 580.0% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:VPV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 199,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,614. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0383 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust
About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
