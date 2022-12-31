Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 580.0% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VPV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 199,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,614. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0383 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 26,099 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 40,540 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 112,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.