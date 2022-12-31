Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Northern Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 5.3% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 402,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,515,000 after buying an additional 22,612 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,101,000 after buying an additional 31,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 339.1% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $266.28 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $402.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

