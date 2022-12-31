Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the November 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ISEM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 13,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,330. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 31,432 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 93,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $843,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,067,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after buying an additional 50,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $344,000.

