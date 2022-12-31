Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the November 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of ISEM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 13,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,330. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98.
Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF
