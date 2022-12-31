Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,459 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 10.45% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 474.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 14,471 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWCO stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.71.

