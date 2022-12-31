Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,403,000 after acquiring an additional 48,758 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6,798.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,676,000 after acquiring an additional 214,348 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 129,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 95,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,622,000 after acquiring an additional 24,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 69,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

XLG stock opened at $275.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.33. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $260.46 and a 52-week high of $374.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

