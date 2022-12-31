Investment Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 207.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 203,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 137,607 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 57,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 1,027,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 357,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,507,000 after purchasing an additional 32,293 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $41.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.25. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $52.22.

