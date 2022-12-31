Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $351.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $358.45 and a 200-day moving average of $358.17. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

