Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $636,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $151.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.54.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

