Investment Advisory Group LLC Purchases 816 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $959,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,495,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,540,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $820,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average of $32.76.

