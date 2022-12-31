IPVERSE (IPV) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $56,708.26

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 31st. One IPVERSE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IPVERSE has a market cap of $467.10 million and approximately $56,708.26 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IPVERSE has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IPVERSE

IPVERSE launched on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IPVERSE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IPVERSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IPVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

