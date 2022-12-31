Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 372,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,436,000. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises approximately 5.6% of Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 448.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 33,712 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

SH stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,812,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,885,547. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $17.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

