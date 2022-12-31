iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,397 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,051,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,938,044. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $85.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.79.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

