iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,052,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,555 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF makes up 7.6% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $53,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $338,853,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,041,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,509,000 after purchasing an additional 757,567 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,813,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,503,000 after purchasing an additional 109,138 shares during the period. Brightworth increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 3,129,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,480,000 after purchasing an additional 286,607 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,108,000 after purchasing an additional 37,861 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IXUS opened at $57.88 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $72.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.09 and its 200-day moving average is $56.35.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.