iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $868,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $94.64 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.11.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

