iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,700 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the November 30th total of 397,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,981,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,392. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.77.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.