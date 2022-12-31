iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,700 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the November 30th total of 397,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,981,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,392. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.77.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.