iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Position Lowered by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 266,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,985 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 267,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,245,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 50,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $84.75 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

