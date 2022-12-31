iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Stock Holdings Lifted by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LQD. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,208,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,622,000 after buying an additional 4,105,226 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 4,022,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,276 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6,774.2% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,895,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,736,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,312,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,481,000 after purchasing an additional 311,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $105.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.66. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.41 and a 12-month high of $133.02.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.