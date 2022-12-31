iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Position Increased by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $29,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of SCZ opened at $56.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.08 and its 200-day moving average is $54.34.

