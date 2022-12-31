iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the November 30th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Price Performance
iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.55. The stock had a trading volume of 41,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,043. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $59.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.75.
iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF
