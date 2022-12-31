iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 0.3% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $210.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.76. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.